As a UGA county agent, I am an educational resource for many situations in and around the home. I mainly deal with agricultural-based issues that can involve insects, diseases and weeds for example that can be problematic for the homeowner as well as the farmer.
Many times, clients may decide that chemical control is the best option to handle the problem. This article is not to debate the use of chemicals and compare to non-chemical methods, for example. This article is to give basics in regards to safety if you choose to use a chemical pesticide around the property.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication revised by Tim Daly, a Gwinnett County extension agent.
For starters, what is a pesticide? A pesticide is a product that is designed to kill damaging organisms. Insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bactericides and rodenticides would all be considered pesticides.
According to our information, pesticides by nature are hazardous and require cautious handling. At the same time, when a pesticide is used properly, they can help control an offending organism with little risk to the environment and non-target items. Keep in mind that the most important consideration for the safe, effective use of pesticides is to follow all label directions and safety precautions, according to our literature.
I will state that chemical options are not the only way to limit pests. Some problems can be solved with non-chemical options. You need to properly identify the pest in order to select the best control option.
As we get into growing season, many clients will bring in weed samples, plants samples to look over for disease issues and even insects samples. I at times can do the identification in the office myself or use our online digital diagnostic system. There are some occasions where a physical sample has to be sent to a specialist for analysis.
There are times if a chemical option is used, you can do it yourself. There are also times, you may have to hire a professionally licensed pest control operator.
I can’t state enough how important the label is and how important it is for you to read the label of any pesticide before use. The pesticide label will give you all of the information you need to safely, effectively and legally use the product. You must follow the instructions exactly.
The instructions are also designed to ensure your safety while giving you the best results. On a label, you usually should be able to find the chemical name which is the long name for the active chemical ingredients. You should see a common name which will be a shorter name for the pesticide. You should also see the formulation of that product which would be the form such as liquid, wettable powder or dust for example.
You should be able to find signal words which indicate the possible hazard of that product to humans. Common signal words are danger, warning and caution. Danger would mean a highly toxic product and caution would mean fairly low toxicity.
Labels will give precautionary statements and statements of practical use which would describe emergency first-aid measures. A label will also give directions of use for the product. The label will also have a misuse statement that will be a reminder that it is illegal to use the product in a manner inconsistent with the labeling.
Article space will not allow me today to go into major depth, but I will go over a few major safety points when handling a pesticide. Before making the product purchase, read the label and make sure that particular product is registered for the pest and site you wish to treat. Look at the signal words and select the safest product available. Again, read the label entirely before using the pesticide and follow all of the instructions exactly.
Make sure to observe all safety precautions on the label like “keep out of the reach of children” or “do not use near fire, sparks or flame” for example. Make sure you wear protective clothing, especially clothing that is mentioned specifically on the product label. You need to always wear liquid proof gloves and shoes along with a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and even a wide-brimmed hat.
You should never eat, drink, smoke or go to the restroom while handling pesticides; wash your hands first. If a product is to be mixed or diluted, only do so in a well-ventilated area. You need to mix only the amount you need so do not mix a large batch and store for later use. You should also remove pets and toys from an area to be treated. Sometimes, the kitchen cabinets are the area that need to be sprayed.
Prior to doing so, remove food, dishes, pots and pans before you spray the shelves. You would wait until the shelves are dry before returning those utensils. Finally, there are more handling tips available. Plus, you need to be aware of points such as proper pesticide storage, how to dispose of pesticides and how to handle spills and correct first aid steps.