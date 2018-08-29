Saddle Rock Farms offers riding programs, IEA Team for community; to hold Open House Oct. 7

Founded in 2014 by Loran Parker, an accomplished equestrian specializing in Hunters and Jumpers, Saddle Rock Farms offers horseback riding lessons to all ages, as well as training, boarding, horse sales, camps, clinics and even birthday parties. The 40-acre facility, located at 112 Arnold Road in Fairmount, offers a large outdoor arena complete with jumps, covered arena, hot and cold wash racks, 12 x 13 matted stalls and several luscious pastures.
“It is our purpose to educate and encourage our riders to reach and surpass their goals with horses and in life,” said Sara Urban, the assistant trainer at SRF.
The riding program at SRF focuses on learning safe and proper horsemanship and care, both in the arena and out. Whether you are a beginner rider or an advanced competitor, SRF can provide you with the tools and opportunities you need to succeed. Parker and Urban are experienced and supportive coaches.
“Each student is very important to us and it is our intent to see that they reach their goals, no matter how big or small they may be,” said Parker, who serves as head trainer at the facility.
At this time, the biggest program offered at SRF right now is the Saddle Rock Farms IEA Team. IEA, or Interscholastic Equestrian Association, is a nationally recognized program offering students in grades 6 through 12 the opportunity to pursue horseback riding and affordable competitions.
“Students do not need their own horse to participate, as teams donate the use of their horses for competitions,” said Parker.
IEA is also a big advocate of safe learning, and team members must enroll in weekly practices to be eligible to participate in competitions. Points are earned on an individual and team basis; each team member is allowed to compete in up to five horse shows per season. Riders with enough points can advance to regional and national competition.
“Our team is in Zone 4, Region 3,” said Parker. “Last year, during the 2017-2018 season, we made it to Regional competition and scored in the top 4. Our IEA Team really solidifies a sense of community to our farm family, the students thoroughly enjoy the support, camaraderie, and growth they experience with horses and each other. It’s not just about riding, but also about self-confidence, personal growth and sportsmanship. These are values they can carry with them throughout life.”
SRF is currently looking to grow their farm family as well as the IEA Team. An Open House will be held at Saddle Rock Farms on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Community members can tour the farm, meet the trainers and see the horses. SRF will also provide yard games, pony rides and a horse grooming lesson available to all ages.
Saddle Rock Farms is located at 112 Arnold Rd in Fairmount, GA 30139, just a short ride from town. The facility looks forward to connecting with the local community! For questions or more information, call SRF at 770-757-2296 or email saddlerockfarms@gmail.com. SRF can also be found on Facebook.