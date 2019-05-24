The Gordon County Saddle Club hosted their annual Ride for a Cure benefit trail ride event at the end of April at Dry Creek Trails in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, raising more than $5,000.
Clear skies and great weather brought out over 45 cowboys and cowgirls of all ages to ride the trails to help support a great cause.
At the end of the group ride, sandwiches, snacks, water and soft drinks were provided for all participants compliments of the GCSC.
To complete fundraising efforts, the event also included raffle drawings and auction for multiple items consisting of handmade crafts and gift baskets, along with other horse and non-horse related items donated by individuals and sponsors within the community.
GCSC is excited to announce through horseback rider participation, raffles, auction items, T-shirt sales, and personal contributions, a total of $5,322 was raised for the American Cancer Society.
The club wishes to thank everyone for their support and for helping make their event a wonderful success.
GCSC meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun at 7 p.m. For future events and trail rides visit their website at gordoncountysaddleclub.com or facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub.