A Rydal man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle on Ga. 53 and being ejected when it struck a driveway culvert and overturned.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Phillip Lusk, 52, of 1122 Shope Lake Road SE, Rydal, crashed his car on Saturday around 11 a.m. while driving westbound on Ga. 53, less than a mile from the intersection of the highway and Erwin Hill Road.
Lusk was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion when he lost control and veered across the eastbound lane. He struck a mailbox with his car, and then struck a driveway culvert. The vehicle then went airborne for 112 feet, ejecting Lusk from the driver’s seat and as the car overturned. The vehicle came to a rest after slamming into a tree and traveling down an embankment.
The GSP investigation found that contributed factors in the wreck were driving too fast for conditions and that Lusk lost control of the car. No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the accident.
Lusk was pronounced dead on the scene. An alcohol and drug test was administered and the results are pending.