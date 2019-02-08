Rutledge signs to play at Georgia Southern

Calhoun’s Drew Rutledge signed to play football at Georgia Southern University during a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, surrounded by his family, friends and coaches.
Rutledge, a wide receiver with the Yellow Jackets, will head to Georgia Southern as a preferred walk-on. Following the ceremony, he shared his reaction to playing football at the next level.
“I’m very excited to go down there,” he said. “What they want us to buy into is pretty good and what they’re telling is pretty good, and their record shows it. It’s going to be fun.”
Rutledge said he is excited about the atmosphere around college football on Saturdays.
“Well football at the next level is just a step up from high school,” he said. “You have all your fans and everybody you know in high school, but now you have people you don’t even know come out and support you and I think that’s what’s great about it.”
How Rutledge landed at Georgia Southern all started from a summer camp in LaGrange. After one of his catches, coach Victor Cabral approached him to talk. And after that conversation, Rutledge visited Statesboro for a game visit and then an official visit to the campus.
“It made me feel at home when I come down there,” he said. “They made me feel like family. They treated my family like family and that’s important to me.”
When looking back at his time as a Yellow Jacket, Rutledge said it will be his teammates and the experiences they shared he will remember most.
“I’ll remember my brothers mostly, being together everyday,” he said. “I mean you play 15 games a year but you’re together 365 days a year, so you’re going to remember them more than anything.”