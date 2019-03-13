“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a Student Show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets will be available from 2-4 p.m. on March 24 at the box office located in the United Way office inside the Calhoun Depot, then online beginning the next day.
The show will feature ten couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Elizabeth “Ibby” Peyton and Drew Rutledge will partner to form Team One. Both students represent the Jacket Nation and are performing in the event for the first time. Ibby is the daughter of Tim and Danialle Peyton. She has two older sisters, Natalie Shoemaker and Maddie McGraw. She is a junior at Calhoun High School, where she maintains a 3.8 grade point average. She plans a career in Pharmacy.
A very engaged student, Ibby participates in several activities, including academic, athletic, and social programs. She is a member of the track team, belongs to Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and the Key Club, played and won a 2018 softball state championship and is a FCCLA state champion.
Ibby was involved in competitive gymnastics and is a pageant participant. She also volunteers to help pre-k children with special needs. She considers her choreographer, Layla Towers, a positive role model. While she has no fear of dancing in public or being on stage, she confesses a terror of spiders.
Drew Rutledge will partner with Ibby Peyton, and they should make a perfect pair since he admits to a lifetime fear of snakes. A senior at Calhoun High School, he is the son of Mike and Aleshia Rutledge. He has two older sisters, Tiffany Devotie and Carrington Cook. Drew is actively involved in sports and student activities and maintains a 3.7 grade point average. He also volunteers for Alzheimer’s benefits and helps his community by cutting free firewood for the elderly.
A talented athlete, he is a member of the varsity football team and the track team. Drew is very proud of his football team for being state champions last year and breaking the state record with eighteen consecutive Regional Championships and for winning medals at the state track meet in 400-meter, 2x400 relays and discus events. Drew has committed to play football at Georgia Southern University and study engineering.
Drew is grateful to Coach Hal Lamb and Coach Brant Murry for the leadership they have given him on the football field, the track field and in life. He acknowledges Coach Lamb for always encouraging him to do his best and Coach Murry for always believing in is his abilities.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group will do volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.