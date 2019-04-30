As the weather heats up, the same can be said for the competition in the GHSA state playoffs. The postseason moves to round two for soccer and baseball. Calhoun boys and girls soccer, Gordon Central boys and girls soccer and Calhoun Baseball are all in action this week. The following is a breakdown of this week’s playoff matchups.
Calhoun Lady Jackets Soccer vs. Lovett — Wednesday, May 1 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Jackets will be under the lights in Calhoun as they face the Lovett Lions in the sweet 16. The Lady Jackets arrive in the second round after a 2-0 win over North Hall last Tuesday. On the same date, Lovett defeated Morgan County 8-0.
The Lady Lions finished their regular season as the second-place team from Region 5. The team also maintains a four-game win streak entering Wednesday night while the Lady Jackets are victors in five straight.
Calhoun Yellow Jackets Soccer at Westminster — Wednesday, May 1 5:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets will be on the road for the first time in the 2019 postseason. The team travels to Atlanta to face the Westminster Wildcats on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats finished their regular season as the No. 1 seed from Region 5 with a 17-1-1 and are coming off a 5-0 win over Hart County in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jackets defeated Dawson County 1-0 on penalty kicks last Wednesday at Calhoun High School.
Gordon Central Lady Warriors at Union County — Wednesday, May 1 6 p.m.
The Lady Warriors are on to the second round for the first time in program history. On Thursday, the Lady Warriors ousted Therrell 7-0 at Ratner Stadium. Now, the team heads to Blairsville to battle Region 8 No. 1 seed Union County, looking to build on the historic season. On Thursday, the Lady Panthers knocked Temple out of the playoffs by way of an 8-0 victory.
Calhoun Baseball at Pace Academy (doubleheader) — Thursday, May 2 4:30 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at 5 p.m.
Calhoun Baseball is heading to the state capital for round two of the postseason. Calhoun battles the Pace Academy Knights in a three-game series. The Knights are the No. 1 seed out of Region 5, undefeated in regional competition at 11-0. They also boast a 14-game winning streak, dating back to March 16.
Calhoun is coming off of a first-round sweep of Greater Atlanta Christian with 8-6 and 3-1 victories last Wednesday while the Knights swept East Jackson with 10-0 and 15-2 wins, respectively.
Gordon Central Warriors Soccer vs. Union County — Thursday, May 2 6 p.m.
On Friday, the Warriors walked away with an 11-1 victory over the South Atlanta Hornets. Gordon Central moves on and will host its second-round match of the Class AA state playoffs after Region 8 No. 4 seed Union County edged Region 5 No. 1 seed Lamar County, 2-1. The Union County Panthers currently hold a seven-game win streak while Gordon Central has won three in a row.