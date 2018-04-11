Rotary welcomes several visitors at latest meeting

In addition to guest speaker Georgia House of Representatives District 5 Rep. John Meadows, Chair of the Rules Committee, the Calhoun Rotary had an eventful meeting recently with several visitors attending.
Kyle Johnson, program chair, introduced Rep. Meadows, who briefed members on the latest legislative news concerning this district.
The club also welcomed the new Chief of Police for the City of Calhoun, Captain Tony Pyle, who was a guest of Dianne Kirby. Chief Pyle was the CID Commander and Public Information Officer before being named as Chief of Police.
Also attending were Dr. and Mrs. William Thompson, parents of Rotarian Bill Thompson, and an out of town Rotarian, Ed Brumley. Mr. Brumley represents a wholesale candy company, Rucker’s Candy, in Lawrenceville, Ind. and is a member of the Rotary in that town. As is Rotary custom, we exchanged banners and will add the Lawrenceville Rotary’s banner to our collection.
Pictured, left to right: Chief of Police Tony Pyle; State Rep. John Meadows; David Scoggins, Past President; Ed Brumley, visiting Rotarian.