Rotary student scholar says farewell

Clare Ballantyne, a participant in the Georgia Student Scholarship Program for the past year, visited Calhoun Rotary for a final time on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Ballantyne spoke of her experience as a student at Dalton State College, as well as her impressions of the United States and Georgia. She’ll be returning to her hometown of Louth, Lincolnshire, England in July.
Accompanying her was Bruce Satterfield, who represented Dalton Rotary.
Dalton Rotary and Calhoun Rotary will share sponsorship on one International Student who will attend DSC this coming school year.
Pictured left to right: Charles Prater, past president; Clare Ballentyne; Bruce Satterfield, Dalton Rotarian; Jim Lay, past president.