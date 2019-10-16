One of the hallmark programs of Georgia Rotary Club is the Georgia Rotary Scholarship Program. Begun in 1946 as a way to lead to international harmony and understanding after the horror of WWII, the GRSP had four scholars the first year.
There are over 3,600 alumni of the program now and 41 international students in the program this year.
The GRSP program selects college age students who are recommended by a Rotary Club in their own country. This scholarship is competitively awarded to several young people annually and provides for a year of “cultural immersion and study at a Georgia college or university.”
Last week, members of the Calhoun club met Adam Tee from Malaysia, who was sponsored by his local Rotary Club, Kelan Jaya. Tee will be attending Dalton State College and will return to his home county at the end of the school year to share his cultural and educational experiences.
Adam was accompanied by GRSP Trustee Dr. John Richmond of Dalton.