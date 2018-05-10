Rotary meets incoming Calhoun Chief of Police

Dianne Kirby, program chair, introduced incoming Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle to the members and guests of the Rotary Club at their most recent meeting.
Kirby explained she has known Captain Pyle for many years, as he was her supervisor when she was the first female Police Office hired by the Calhoun Police Department.
Captain Pyle has been with Calhoun Police Department for 28 years and has come through the ranks, beginning as patrolman. Since then he has held several supervisory or management positions. He will assume his new title as Chief upon the retirement of Chief Moss on July 1, 2018.
Pyle outlined his vision for the department and Rotary Club wishes him well in his new position.
Also attending the meeting was Jessica Fleetwood, assistant Rotary District Governor, who presented news from the Rotary International Conference.
At the club’s next meeting, President John King, who has been working with FEMA in Puerto Rico, will update members on the Commonwealth’s recovery from Hurricane Maria.
Pictured, left to right: Jessica Fleetwood; Tony Pyle; David Scoggins, Past President; Dianne Kirby.