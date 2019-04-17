Even in a relatively peaceful place like Calhoun, it pays for us to be alert and aware in order to be safe at all times, especially when out in the public.
Calhoun Rotary Club Program Chair Dianne Kirby, who happens to be a retired police officer, invited Calhoun Police Training Officer Sgt. Tom Petty to speak to our club on April 11. He is also available to speak to schools, community agencies and or to private businesses when requested.
Petty, who has been a police officer since 1984 and training officer since 2006, emphasized how we all need to be aware of our surroundings and to have emergency plans in mind in all situations. He discussed Georgia’s concealed carry law and demonstrated how closely replica firearms resemble the real thing, making a police officer’s decision making during very difficult in times of stress and crisis.
He used a PowerPoint program as well as answered questions from the group.
Our next meeting will be Club Assembly Day on Thursday.