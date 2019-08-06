Red Leigh Brock-Barba, the executive director for the Red Cross in Northwest Georgia, was introduced to the Calhoun Rotary Club last week by Program Chair Jim Rosencrance. She took the position on June 3. Accompanying her were Julie Maloney, Disaster Program manager and Add Layson, chairman of the board of directors.
Brock-Barba and her staff (along with Red Cross volunteers, who make up 98% of the labor force) serve 14 counties of Northwest Georgia, which includes about 800,000 residents.
Brock-Barba said most of our fellow citizens know the Red Cross from its Blood Drives and Disaster Relief efforts, but the organization goes beyond these services and helps with life saving training in first aid, CPR and even provide and install smoke detectors to those in need.
Brock-Barba said “the Golden Rule is our guiding principle.”
Furthermore, Red Cross workers also are involved actively in biomedical scientific studies.
Maloney spoke of her personal involvement in disaster relief efforts in the fires in California and floods in the South. Layson added by describing the valuable work done by Red Cross volunteers, who make up the majority of disaster responders.
Also attending the meeting was Andie Robinson, a senior at Calhoun High School and daughter of Rotary President Boyce Robinson.
This week’s guest speaker will be Shawn Elmore, Department of Natural Resources game warden, invited by Program Chair Nathan Serritt.