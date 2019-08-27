The Rotary Club of Calhoun is known for having a panel of interesting and informative guest speakers, and last week was no different as the speaker was introduced by Program Chair Milton Stewart, a member of Rotary for 52 years.
Stephanie Scearce of Woodstock will be joining Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Nov. 1 of this year as vice president for Economic Development. Prior to this appointment, Scearce served as the regional manager of Georgia's Development of Economics Division since 2015.
Via a Power Point presentation, Scearce explained there are six college campuses located in Catoosa, Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties. In addition, GNTC hosts 10 Adult Education Learning Centers. They offer more than 200 programs of study and offer education for work in business, health, industrial and public service, and 88% of their graduates work in their chosen field.
Also making Thursday noteworthy was the induction of the club's newest member, as they welcomed Kim Fraker, Gordon County Schools superintendent as a new Rotarian.
Also attending was guest Rotarian from Dalton, Laurice Tatum.
The guest speaker this week will be Blake Poole of the Chattanooga Airport, sponsored by Bruce Thomas, program chair.