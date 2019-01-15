Rotary hears from child advocacy director

Child Advocacy Center Director Cindy Gregg was the guest speaker at the most recent Calhoun Rotary Club meeting.
Gregg, also a licensed therapist, was invited to speak to Rotarians by Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Gregg explained that the center, which marks its fifth anniversary on Feb. 1, serves as an umbrella for the many community organizations that provide supportive services to children and parents who experience trauma such as child abuse, child sexual abuse and domestic violence.
Since the formation of the organization five years ago, they have partnered with local law enforcement, hospitals, schools and other organizations. According to the Gregg, there were 151 cases served last year. The center is staffed with professionals; therapists, a forensic interviewer and a family advocate. The center has a variety of programs such as parenting and parents as teachers and others.
Gregg says the program is seeking and encouraging interested volunteers to serve as tutors and mentors. If interested call her at 706-625-3311, or visit the center at 320 N. River St. in Calhoun.
It is worth noting that several members of the Rotary Club work in the field either as a profession, a board member or volunteer. They are as follows: Dianne Kirby, the Division of Family and Children Services; Giles Jones, the Family Resource Center; Scope Denmon, the Boys & Girls Club; Alan Robertson, the Winner’s Club; Michele Taylor, the superintendent of Calhoun City Schools; Charles Prater, the Boy Scouts of America/Cub Scouts Troop 39, and Tony Pyle, the Calhoun police chief.
There will be a board meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m. to meet with District Governor Bruce Azevedo and Jessica Fleetwood. Club Day follows at noon.