Rotary gets presentation of innovative business services

At the most recent meeting of the Calhoun Rotary Club, guest speakers were Kris Hudson and Case Dittmer from Automatic Data Processing. They were invited by newly inducted Calhoun Rotary president and program chair, Laura Roberson. ADP has partnered with BB&T for a few years, where Roberson is currently a vice president and Rotarian Marcy Aguilar serves a Community Mortgage Specialist.
ADP provides a variety of services for businesses of all sizes, from small to multinational and among these services are: HR Services; payroll; Affordable Care Act Compliance; Benefits (retirement, insurance) and tax. After a PowerPoint presentation, a question and answer session followed.
Also attending the meeting was young Jagger Childress, son of Rotarian Justin Childress. Jagger was shadowing his dad at the family Real Estate business and Rotary Club is pleased he came to the Rotary meeting.
Pictured left to right: Marcy Aguilar; Laura R. Roberson, President; Case Dittmer; Kris Hudson with Jagger Childress in front.