Rotary district leadership visits Calhoun

The Calhoun Rotary Club welcomed Rotary District 6910 Gov. Bruce Azevedo and Assistant Gov. Jessica Fleetwood for its meeting earlier this month.
Azevedo emphasized club services and recognized Calhoun's club for its focus on area youth.
Among the good work done by this club is the continued support of Boy Scout/Cub Scout Troop 39, since 1938 with Charles Prater serving as liaison. Calhoun Rotary has purchased the Boy Scout Hut and is responsible for its upkeep.
The club also awards a competitive scholarship — REACH Program — by selecting eighth-graders to participate, as recommended by their high school. In addition, it supports an ongoing reading program each month at Calhoun Elementary, sponsored by Jim Lay.
The club also helps sponsor an orphanage in Liberia, and support other programs locally, especially through the Magic Moment Program, on a quarterly basis.
Also attending the meeting were Dr. John Richmond and our two current GRSP scholars, David Lightfoot from Scotland and Gustav Dalsgaard from Denmark. They are currently enrolled in Dalton State College and will complete their studies this year and return to their home countries.
Also visiting was Tony St Cyr, the guest of Sam Thomas.