Board members of the Calhoun Rotary Club met the new district governor of Rotary District 6910 last Thursday before their regularly scheduled meeting.
District Governor Don Martin was introduced by Assistant District Governor Jessica Fleetwood. Once a year, the district governor visits local clubs to review progress, discuss goals and to bring each club up to speed on his or her priorities.
"My main objective is to make each club the best," Martin said.
He acknowledged that while Calhoun's is a small club from a small jurisdiction, it has varied membership comprised of community leaders in government, law enforcement, business, education and health care, just to mention a few.
Martin also stressed Rotary International's hallmark program is the global eradication of polio. In fact, there are only three countries in the world where polio is endemic: Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. Rotary International has been instrumental in eradicating this dreaded disease world wide.
Martin encouraged members to attend the Rotary Family Vacation, to be held in Asheville, North Carolina, April 22-26, 2020.
He also recognized the Calhoun club for recruiting two new members in the past year. In fact, Martin inducted the first new member this fiscal year: Kim Reynolds, director of planning and marketing for Hamilton Health Care System. He also recognized Philip Beamer and Milton Stewart for continuous membership in Calhoun Rotary for 50 years.
Martin pinned the new Calhoun Rotary Club President Boyce "BJ" Robinson. Jim Rosencrance, secretary of the club, announced and displayed the club's certificate of recognition of youth service. Calhoun Rotary has been a long-term supporter of Calhoun Boy Scout Troop 39, with Charles Prater acting as liaison.
The meeting concluded when Treasurer David Scoggins presented the local club's annual contribution to the district governor.