Rotary Club welcomes Interact Club members

Calhoun High School Interact Club members attended a recent Rotary Club meeting where they were able to hear from the two candidates — Matt Barton and Jesse Vaughn — running for the Georgia House of Representatives.
Skyler Benham, a former Calhoun High School graduate and Interact Club member, who now serves as the faculty sponsor introduced the students which included: Emily Scoggins, Kennedy Denmon, Clayton Long and John Barnes. Joining the Interact Club were Rotarians Michele Taylor, the superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, Phillip Beamer, David Scoggins and Scope Denmon who were delighted to have these students in attendance.