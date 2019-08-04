Calhoun Rotary Club President BJ Robinson, who took over from outgoing club president Laura Braddy at the end of June, has big plans for the club. Some of them, like expanding membership and continuing the REACH Scholarship program, are short-term. Some of those goals, like the potential of constructing a ball field for people with special needs, will require a little more ground work.
“We are just in the beginning stages of looking at what something like that would cost. We’d have to partner with someone in the community on it because it’s going to be very expensive,” Robinson said. “But I think if we work with our contacts in some of these mills and with the city, it’s an attainable goal for us in a couple years.”
In the meantime, Robinson, who works for Georgia Farm Bureau, said they will continue focusing on some of the club’s bigger fundraisers like the annual golf tournament and Christmas Wreath sale, membership goals, and working within the local community to help students reach their full potential.
“Because of the financial situation we find ourselves and our community in this year, we are looking at expanding our scholarship program to include additional students and additional scholarships,” Robinson said. “Our club also has what we call the REACH Scholarship program, which is unique to our club.”
Through that program, the club selects a middle school student who may need financial support for college in the future and works with them in a mentorship capacity until they graduate from high school. Upon that student getting into college, the Rotary Club gives them a “pretty substantial” scholarship.
“We tell them our expectations and if they’ve kept up their end of the deal by the time graduation arrives, we help them continue their education,” Robinson said, noting that selected students are expected to maintain good grades and be involved in the community to qualify, among other things.
Robinson, who has been involved in Rotary since the 1990s and previously served as both vice president and president of the Rotary Club of Alpharetta, also wants to raise awareness of the organization.
“We do so much in the community that people don’t even know about,” he said, referencing the club’s sponsorship of Boy Scout Troop 39 and the national organization’s near global eradication of Polio as examples. “It’s amazing what his little club does in the community.”
The Rotary Club of Calhoun meets every Thursday at noon at The Velo Vineyard winery, located at 106 N. Wall St.