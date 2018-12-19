The Calhoun Rotary Club recently made a cash donation to the Gordon County Division of Family and Children Services.
Each quarter, Calhoun Rotary presents a cash donation to a local agency or youth program. Rotary members decide which worthy program will receive the quarter's award.
The award for the second quarter was presented to Gordon County DFCS Director Rachel Brooks by past Rotary President Dianne Kirby.
Kirby, in addition to being a member of Calhoun Rotary, serves as the board chairwoman for DFCS.