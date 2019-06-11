Jennifer LaTour, the new executive director of the Gordon County United Way, spoke to the Calhoun Rotary Club recently.
Latour, who previously worked for United Way in Dalton, replaced Vicky Spence, who retired in April.
Latour told Rotarians that she has seen firsthand the results of the good work the United Way does in local communities, and she's grateful that Spence has offered to mentor her as needed during the transition
Lillian Towe, public affairs officer for the Rotary Club, said the goals of the United Way align nicely with the goals of the Rotary Club.
"It is noteworthy that several of our Rotarians work with the local United Way and other service agencies in Calhoun/Gordon, especially in pursuit of our club's goal in supporting youth programs," said Towe.
According to their website, Gordon County United Way serves 18 local organizations by assessing the needs of the community and mobilizing resources to meet those needs. For more information about the group, visit gordoncountyunitedway.org or call 706-602-5548.