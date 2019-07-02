The Calhoun Rotary Club held their annual summer picnic last week at Stoneleigh, the home of Jim Lay, and outgoing club president Laura Braddy passed the proverbial gravel to new president BJ Robinson.
Because a no one had a gravel at the picnic, a grill lighter was used instead.
A group of about 40 Rotarians, family members and friends gathered for the annual event. Catering was provided by David Burton and staff of Velo Vineyard.
Stoneleigh has been in the Lay family for many years and has been the site of several gatherings, including Calhoun Rotary Club event. Helping Jim prepare for the event was Giles Jones and Dianne Kirby and her husband brought homemade ice cream.