For the past four years, Angie Gravitt has been the sponsor of Rota Kids, a rotary club for fifth-graders at Calhoun Elementary School. This group is sponsored by the Calhoun Rotary Club, and as far as Gravitt knows, is the only children’s rotary club in Northwest Georgia. This year, there are 33 Calhoun students who are a part of the service group, which is around 10 percent of the CES fifth grade.
Rota Kids is a service-based club that meets weekly and is led by Gravitt and other teacher volunteers. It is a chance to allow students to get out in the local community and the club demonstrates the importance of service to students.
Gravitt said the club has monthly projects to learn more about different aspects of the community. This academic year, the club planted a garden, which most students said was their favorite project of this year so far.
“They were a little more excited about tasting (radishes from the garden) because it was something they took hand in planting and growing,” Gravitt said. She sees how hands-on experience can open student’s perspectives and help them learn.
Also, this year, the club attended a Rotary Club meeting and collected socks for children in need.
For the month of November, the club is working on a new project, which Gravitt calls Calhoun Cares. With this project, students will be putting together care packages for Calhoun graduates who are currently serving in the military.
“We have so many Calhoun City School graduates serving our country in various areas,” Gravitt said. This information about district graduates was found by the club’s sponsor on social media, but quickly developed into a project that she wanted to bring to Rota Kids.
Care packages will include copies of local newspapers and magazines, a map of Gordon County, brochures from the Chamber of Commerce, a picture of the Rota Kids club and personal letters written by the students. Gravitt said they will be sending packages to Korea, Texas, Washington State, North Carolina, Hawaii and some in Atlanta. So far, Gravitt has 15 recipients for Calhoun Cares; the individuals chosen represent each branch of military.
“We care about our men and women that are serving,” Gravitt said, “especially those that are near and dear to our hearts and graduated from our high school.”
Gravitt has been teaching for over 20 years, many of those years being at Calhoun schools, and through this project she has seen current students write to some of her past students, which is a special experience for her.
The students both harvested vegetables from their garden and compiled care packages during their weekly meeting on Thursday, and the those boxes will be sent out soon.
A couple of Rota Kids’ future projects include visiting an animal shelter, volunteering at an assisted living facility and an upcoming January event called “Put it Down, Walk Around,” where families and their students will be encouraged to walk around the Calhoun track without technology.