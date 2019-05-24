Following a standard traffic stop, a Rossville woman was found with drug-related objects and cocaine, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Chelsea Megan Ellsworth, of 109 Orchard Terrace, Rossville, was arrested and charged with tag light required, improper lane change, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
On May 16 at about 4 a.m., an Adairsville officer pulled over a truck without a tag light for not using its blinker. Ellsworth pulled over and officers observed her moving around the car suspiciously.
When asked to get out of the car, Ellsworth tried to hide something in her hands by stuffing it in her pants. Upon searching her officers found a small bag containing suspected cocaine in her hand. They also found a drinking straw with a white residue, a set of digital scales which were also covered in a white substance.
Ellsworth was placed under arrest and taken to Bartow County Jail, where she remained Thursday evening pending bond.
Man arrested on drug charge
A man from Plainville was pulled over by an Adairsville officer for having a false tag, leading to the search of his car and discovery of drugs and related objects, reports stated.
Roger Bailey, 31, of 5 York Road, Plainville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended/revoked, concealing identity of vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and failure to register vehicle.
On the night of May 14, an Adairsville officer pulled over a car that had the wrong tag. Bailey didn’t have proper paperwork for the car he was driving and had also been suspended for failure to appear.
Following a search of his car, officers found meth, two smoking devices, plastic bags and a .22 derringer pistol. Bailey was arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail where he remained on Thursday evening pending bond.
