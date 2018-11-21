The art of rhetoric has a long history among humans, whether in the courts of Hammurabi, the temples of Athens, or the Senate of Rome, humans have used the arts of rhetoric and persuasion to convince fellow humans to do a particular thing or support a particular position.
The indigenous nations of the Americas also have a long and storied tradition in the rhetorical arts. The long-houses of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, where they discussed the finer points of the Great Law of Peace, and the great council houses of the Cherokee were witness to some of the finest speeches in the history of man. Unfortunately, these speeches are lost to us, but the tradition remains. As the Cherokee government began to transition to a constitutional republic in the first part of the 19th century, the Council House at New Echota was also witness to some fine examples of the rhetorician’s art.
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is of course a place we often think of when we think of rhetoric in the political sense. In the early 19th century, the “Indian Question” occupied a good deal of that rhetoric. Various politicians from various positions argued over the Indian Removal Act and other aspects of U.S. Indian policy. A number of Cherokee delegations also visited Washington to argue the Cherokee position, adding their own contributions to that river of rhetoric.
Chief George Lowery was a proud heir to the Cherokee rhetorical tradition. A successful Cherokee politician and a delegate to the convention that produced the Cherokee Constitution, Chief Lowery was without doubt a master of the rhetorical art.
He also had a biting sense of humor. Not unusual among indigenous peoples, humor is often a tool of political argument. On one occasion, a Georgia congressman found himself on the receiving end of Chief Lowery’s biting sense of political humor. As the story has been told, the congressman no doubt deserved it, he apparently stepped way over the line in arguing against the Cherokee.
Over the years, any number of Cherokee delegations visited Washington to represent the Cherokee Nation’s position to various officials and leaders of the U.S. government. As time went on, and the greed for land became more and more aggressive, politicians from both Georgia and other states became more and more strident in their agitation for Indian removal.
On one particular occasion, Chief Lowery was a member of a Cherokee delegation in Washington when the aforementioned Georgia congressman, in arguing for removal, is said to have made the statement in referring to the Cherokee that they were a “poor and pitiful people, subsisting on roots, dug from the ground.” Now this would be insulting enough coming from a barroom bum, but much more so from a congressman (although some would argue the two are not that far apart).
Later on, Chief Lowery had occasion to be attending dinner only to find the congressman in question also in attendance. On the menu were various roots, such as potatoes and turnips. For someone with Lowery’s sense of humor this was too good to pass up. He began to needle the congressman, inquiring as to why “roots” were being served at such a fine dinner, since roots were only for “poor Indians,” and repeatedly asking the congressman to “pass those roots.” Like a lot of bullies who throw rocks from their own yard, apparently the congressman couldn’t take what he dished out, it is said that he got upset and left when the other guests laughed at him.
And so, another lesson for that time and this. We often find ourselves cornered by our rhetoric, especially if we take positions which are morally reprehensible, such as Indian removal. In a polarized political climate people often allow their passions to override their judgment and take positions later judged harshly by that impartial judge called history.
Perhaps it would be better if we gather around a common table and share some “roots, dug from the ground.”
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.