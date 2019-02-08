According to Calhoun police, a Rome woman falsified her identification to apply to work for Shaw Industries in 2018, but the name she used belonged to a Texas resident who recently found out about the incident.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Reina Sandoval, 41, of Rome, was arrested and charged with two felony charges: aggravated identity fraud and forgery in the first degree.
Sandoval was reported to willingly and knowingly use the name, date of birth and social security number of a real person on an application to work at Shaw Industries (Calhoun location, plant D-5) without the other person knowing. Sandoval falsified her information when she applied to Shaw in February 2018.
The Texan whose identity was stolen reported the fraud to local police, who then coordinated with CPD to identify Sandoval and find her. The complainant and Sandoval were reported to be strangers.
Sandoval was arrested for fraud and forgery on Thursday, and remains in the Gordon County Jail as of Tuesday morning.