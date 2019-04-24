UPDATE:
Nathan Holt, 43, of Rome, died after losing control of his motorcycle on Pocket Road and colliding with a tree on the shoulder of the road on Tuesday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jarrod Daniel.
Holt, who was riding on Pocket Road near the top of the mountain, was riding behind a friend (also on a motorcycle) when Holt lost control of his bike, crossed the center line and crashed into a tree, Daniel said.
Though the tree he collided with was 5 to 10 feet off the side of the road, it prevented Holt from falling down the rest of the mountain, according to Daniel. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. and Holt was estimated to have died upon impact with the tree.
Holt's riding companion told GSP the two of them had been driving at 55 mph, but after finding they were traveling too fast for the curve of the road, both of them slowed to 35 mph. Once they slowed down, Holt lost control due to driving too fast for conditions, Daniel said.
The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating this wreck, having blood samples sent to the GBI crime lab after a bottle of liquor was found in Holt's possession.
Deputies from both Floyd and Gordon counties were present at the scene, as well as Gordon EMS, Gordon Fire Department and GSP.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
LifeForce initially was called to respond to the wreck but first responders called them off upon realizing the victim had died.