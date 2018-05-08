Rome man succumbs to injuries, another seriously injured after wreck on 53 Spur

A Rome man died from serious injuries after a wreck on Highway 53 Spur Monday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 7. A 2003 Dodge Dakota, driven by Joseph Shane Hutchens, 44, of Rome, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 53 spur and, for unknown reasons, crossed three lanes of traffic and entered the westbound lane of traffic, striking head-on a 2017 GMC Penske box truck driven by Ronald James Pittman, 67, of Adairsville. According to GSP, both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest in the right westbound lane of Hwy. 53 Spur.
Pittman had to be extricated from his vehicle. Hutchens was pronounced dead from his injuries. Pittman was taken to Floyd Medical Center by ground, then transferred to Erlanger Medical in Chattanooga with "suspected serious injury."