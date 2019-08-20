The Corky Kell Classic is upon us! The Calhoun Yellow Jackets kick off their 2019 season at the 28th edition of the football series against the Ridgeland Panthers in Rome.
The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium in Rome. Before the game, we’ve got a preview for the first contest of the 2019 GHSA varsity football season.
Calhoun has not played since its Aug. 9 scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield and head coach Clay Stephenson said since getting the players on film against another opponent, the team has improved.
“The coaches took what we did wrong in the scrimmage and we met with the players a few times and took it out to the practice field,” Stephenson said. “The players were very receptive in getting things fixed that we had done wrong. I feel good with the corrections we made leading up to Thursday.”
Stephenson said the biggest thing gained from a scrimmage is getting adjusted to the speed of the game with live blocking and tackling.
“I feel like we improved, and hopefully, the first part of this coming up game, that learning curve will be a little bit faster,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson said, when reviewing Ridgeland, the team’s speed stands out.
“It looked like, just watching them in the scrimmage, they have four or five guys that can take it to the house at any time,” Stephenson said. “They’re very well coached. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Kip) Klein. I feel like he’s doing a great job up there so it’s going to be a good test for us against a great program.”
Stephenson said this week’s message to the players is tuning out the distractions and focusing on executing each play.
“Try to focus just on what we’re supposed to do for each play,” Stephenson said. “Tune out all the distractions that come with it being the first game of the GHSA season and it being on TV. That’s been our focus leading up to the game and will be early on in the game.”
For the younger players on the Jackets, this will be their first experience under the lights of a big stadium that is considered neutral ground. Stephenson said he expects the senior class, and those that were a part of last year’s Corky Kell.
“Early on in … last year’s game, as good as we were and as experienced as we were, in the first game, when you’re really keeping score, … bad things are going to happen,” Stephenson said. “Last year, I feel like we handled some of the things fairly well. It will be up to this year’s senior class … to take that adversity and turn it into a positive and rebound and bounce back as quick as we can.”
Past History
These two schools met in last year’s Corky Kell Classic in Rome.
After playing to a 14-14 halftime tie, Calhoun scored 31 points in the third quarter en route to a 45-21 victory.
New coaches on the block
Both Calhoun and Ridgeland enter Thursday’s contest with new head coaches at the helm. For Calhoun, Clay Stephenson takes the reins after longtime head coach Hal Lamb’s retirement in February.
For Stephenson personally, he said he’s just ready for the clock to strike 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
“In the scrimmage, all the work was done, everything was out of the way and you’re just there doing what you love, to coach and be out there and compete,” Stephenson said. “Being 5:30 and the kickoff is ready and being able to watch these kids compete and see what they’re made of is definitely what I’m looking forward to.”
For Ridgeland, Kip Klein is beginning his first season with the Panthers, looking to guide them back to the state playoffs for the fifth straight year.
It’s Yellow Jackets versus Panthers. There’s nothing like the start of a new football season.