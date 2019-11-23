Calhoun City Schools announced recently that Robyn Greeson was selected by her peers to represent the Calhoun Middle and High School campus as their Staff Member of the Year for 2019-2020.
Greeson has been with Calhoun City Schools for 18 years and is in her eighth year serving as the receptionist at Calhoun Middle School.
Greeson’s peers shared, “Robyn has an important job each and every day. She is kind and always wears a smile on her face. She goes way beyond the call of duty to help when in need. She is always willing to help anyone and takes great pride in her work.”