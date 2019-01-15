RN Tina Moore recognized with DAISY Award

Tina Moore, a registered nurse, has been named the latest DAISY Award recipient for AdventHealth Gordon. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Moore, who is a nurse in AdventHealth Gordon’s Medical Surgical Department, received the following nomination from a patient: “All of my nurses were wonderful, but Tina Moore stands out a little above the rest. Each time she entered my room, she would always ask how I was feeling or asked if I needed anything.
“I had a guest in my room and she asked for permission to over my chart as she and the day nurses were changing shifts. Tina valued my privacy,” the patient continued. “The night before she was my nurse, she filled in as a tech. When I asked her about it, she told me she was helping the techs and that their job was just as important as a nurse’s job. When Tina discharged me, my grandson wanted me to hold him when she needed to remove the IV. Tina noticed and told me to go ahead hold him. She was not frustrated, and she said, ‘hold that sweet little boy.’ That says a lot about her as a nurse.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.