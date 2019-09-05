Sonoraville suffered its first region defeat of the season as the Lady Phoenix fell to the visiting Ringgold Lady Tigers, 16-2, on Wednesday at Sonoraville High School. The loss drops Sonoraville’s overall record back to .500 at 5-5.
“I think frustrating thing was our start,” Lady Phoenix assistant head coach Daniel McArthur said. “We didn’t feel like we were focused from the get-go. We came out flat and it showed. The big thing we talked about was we haven’t lost a region game to anybody but Calhoun in a long time. We’ve got a good team, and if we come out focused and ready to play, we should be OK from here on out.”
Both teams entered Wednesday’s contest undefeated in Region 6-AAA play. Ringgold’s offensive explosion can be attributed to two seven-run innings in the first and seventh innings.
The Lady Tigers got the evening started off with a three-run home run in the top of the first, altogether tagging Sonoraville starting pitcher Taylor Long for seven runs (six earned runs).
“That doesn’t happen to her a whole lot,” McArthur said. “I think she was getting squeezed a little bit, I do say that, but we’ve got to be able to bounce back and not let that bother us.”
Senior Shayna Dutton took the mound at the beginning of the second inning and pitched the remainder of the game.
“Shayna Dutton’s been phenomenal for us all year when she’s thrown,” McArthur said. “We felt like a change in speed right there would be good. They were timing Taylor up pretty good. We thought, bringing Shayna in throwing strikes, we would get a lot of ground balls and it would keep us in the game and that’s exactly what she did.”
Offensively, the Lady Phoenix collected nine hits. In the bottom of the second inning, junior Kinsley Long singled to bring home senior Haley Williams. Kinsley would finish the day 3-3 at the plate.
“We talk about focusing on the next pitch and not worrying about what’s happened,” McArthur said. “Whatever happens the last play, we’re on to the next one trying to do what we can to win the ballgame.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Taylor Long doubled to center field, scoring senior Karley Thomas and cutting Ringgold’s edge to 8-2. However, the Lady Tigers added eight runs in the final two innings en route to the win.
“Once we got behind, I feel like we battled,” McArthur said. “(We) kept it fairly close with what we could do until late, but you get behind a team like Ringgold, it’s tough to come back.”
Sonoraville’s loss snaps a two-game winning streak. Wednesday also marked Ringgold’s first win over Sonoraville since Aug. 12, 2017.
“We talk about washing it, flushing it and moving on, and I feel like we did that. We got a little rattled and walked a few people here and there and it was tough, but I thought, for the most part, from the first inning on, we did a pretty good job of staying focused.”
Region games hold a lot more weight than in previous years, as every team within the region plays each other one time. McArthur said this point was highlighted in the team’s post-game talk.
“Because we only play everybody once, they’re all huge,” McArthur said. “This is the biggest game we play every year every time we play a region game. We can’t have any more slip-ups and that’s the biggest thing was coming out focused from the get-go and we should be OK.”
Up Next
After a region battle with Haralson County on Thursday, the Lady Phoenix face Roswell High School on Monday, Sept. 9. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.