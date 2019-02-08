Reyes signs to play football at the University of the Cumberlands

Gordon Central football standout Abraham Reyes participated in National Signing Day to continue playing football at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Wednesday amongst his family, friends and coaches.
For Reyes, getting the chance to play college football is a reward for all the time spent working diligently on the field and in the classroom.
“It feels good to know that all the hours of hard work I put into this sport and into studying is finally paying off,” Reyes said. “I’m excited to continue playing the sport I love, but I’m probably most looking forward to building more bonds with new teammates and coaches. I’m ready to work. I’m primarily focus on getting my degree first and foremost.”
Reyes shared that he felt at home with the University of the Cumberlands right off the bat, and had a gut feeling it was the place for him to continue his career.
“From the beginning, we built a solid relationship through our initial conversations,” Reyes said.” “They told me what they could offer me, and it immediately felt like home once I visited the campus.”
Reyes also noted that while he has turned his attention on his future, he will never forget the nights spent under the lights of Ratner Stadium.
“I’ll always remember being part of the culture change around here, and how Coach Nix came in and turned things around,” Reyes said. “I’m happy I could play a role in that, and hopefully Dawson (Lackey) and I helped pave the way for other players here to play at the next level.”