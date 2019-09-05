The Rev. Leon Smith will present a gospel music concert at Sugar Valley United Methodist Church on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. The performance will be free and open to the public.
Smith has been involved in gospel music performance for nearly 60 years as a baritone and lead singer. He is a graduate of Spring Arbor University in Michigan and has a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University. After a career as a corporate executive, Smith was called into pastoral ministry and served United Methodist churches in the North Georgia Conference over a period of 30 years until his retirement in 2011.
Rev. Smith's long musical career includes concerts throughout the United States and Canada, radio and television appearances, and the recording of 15 albums and CDs. Currently, he performs nearly 100 concerts a year in churches, for seniors' groups, and as a free ministry in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Smith has eight children and 15 grandchildren. His talented wife, Connie, is a retired high school math teacher and occasionally joins him in the recording studio as a pianist and vocalist. They reside in Cartersville.