Veterans looking for assistance were introduced to an abundance of community support and regional resources at the Veterans Resource Fair at the Extension Office on Wednesday.
“This is something very near and dear to my heart,” said Joshua Hickman, the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program specialist who planned the event. “The resource fair is all about having resources from local communities come in to share with veterans what opportunities are out there for them. A lot of veterans don’t know that there are people who are here to help them.”
Hickman, a veteran who served in Iraq, said he wasn’t aware of the services available to help veterans reintegrate into their communities when he first returned home. Instead, he worked on his own to search for jobs, overcome personal struggles and defeat the stigma of being a disabled veteran.
Since joining the Georgia Department of Labor in May, he has made it his mission to make sure other veterans don’t go through that process alone.
“In my first week, I determined I wanted to work with veterans and I knew I wanted to focus on resources. That was key for me,” Hickman said. “A lot of vets don’t know what NAMI or DFCS or the Health Department can do for them. I want to help make sure they know.”
Wednesday was a success in that regard — representatives from each of those organizations and dozens of others in Gordon County and the North Georgia area were present and armed with information, applications and the intention of helping veterans become more aware of their offerings. The majority of them, including Michael Mullet from Highland Rivers Health, stressed the idea that vets should not worry about the “barriers” that might make them hesitate to reach out for assistance.
“Some people worry about what insurance we take or how much things might cost,” Mullet said. “We don’t want any of those things to be barriers. We take Medicaid and Medicare, and we also work with individuals who aren’t insured, are underinsured, or who are low income.”
Highland Rivers Health’s Gordon Recovery and Wellness Center, located at 419 N. Wall St., offers services like mental health care for adults and children, substance use and addiction recovery, case management, community support services, and the Home Again program, which assists children and families in crisis or experiencing problems associated with mental health.
For veterans in particular, Highland Rivers offers supported employment, outpatient/group/peer counseling for PTSD, counseling for military sexual trauma, couples therapy and many other services.
“Any needs that we can’t meet in-house at the Gordon Recovery and Wellness Center can be outsourced to our other locations,” Mullet said. “So, if anyone comes into Gordon County and needs a different type of help, we can refer them to a community resource or to one of our other locations where that need can be met.”
Kristen McNally, a rehabilitation technologist with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, also spoke about barriers, particularly for veterans with disabilities.
“We work to help those with disabilities bridge any gaps that might exist for them in the workplace through technology,” McNally said, noting that GVRA offers technology training sessions, literary assistance, math education programs, time management sessions and help for those who are blind or deaf/hard of hearing.
GVRA also runs a Veterans Service Project, known as T.E.A.M. 26 (Total Employment for American Military), that works to significantly decrease the number of veterans serviced and placed in civilian careers.
Since its launch in 2013, the T.E.A.M. 26 program has helped 275 veterans become gainfully employed across the state and has provided a number of services including vocational assessments, vocational counseling and guidance, physical and mental restoration services, vocational training, school-to-work transition training, rehabilitation technology, supported employment, job search assistance and job placement assistance.
More than a dozen other organizations were represented at the resource fair, including the Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, Work Source Georgia, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, DFCS, the Georgia Senior SNAP program, Department of Human Services, the Calhoun Toastmasters and more.