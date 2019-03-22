At a Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week, a resident asked the board to respond to the flooding on Doe Lane, which has caused a road closing for more than three weeks, preventing neighbors from accessing their driveways and causing health hazards, she said.
Alison Karch, who has lived on Doe Lane for about a year, knows that when it rains, her front yard becomes a “pond,” as she described it. What she didn’t know when she bought her house is that Doe Lane was the lowest elevation in the surrounding 10 acres, and when heavy rains come, the street floods.
The problem came into play this past month when thunderstorms brought weeks of rain, flooding Doe Lane to the point where residents in the street’s cul-de-sac couldn’t drive through the pooled water to get to their houses.
For the last three weeks, Karch said neighbors, including herself, haven’t been able to get to their homes by car, haven’t received mail, haven’t had their privately-paid for garbage service pick up their trash, and have had their children walk around the flooding to get to their bus stop.
“For 26 days, we’ve asked the county for help, and they haven’t done anything,” Karch said at Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
Several days after the flooding occurred around Feb. 21, Karch contacted Gordon County Public Works and was told there was nothing that could be done about the situation. Residents have been parking on the road before the flood begins and walking around the water to get to their houses.
Karch said the corner of Doe Lane and Buck Boulevard is filled with cars that can’t get to their driveway.
Karch said she has been told there isn’t a viable solution for either removing the water or putting a fix in to ensure this situation does not happen again.
At the meeting, she said this response was “unacceptable.”
On Tuesday, Karch, an attorney, read off the responsibilities of the county government to maintain adequate road systems, to address public road closures and to respond to public works problems, citing OCGA 32-4-41.
With the flooded roads, not only have residents been blocked from access to their houses, but other hazards have begun to surface, according to Karch, with the pools of water providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes and with garbage piling along the cul-de-sac’s curb, threatening health safety.
And having children wait on the corner of Doe Lane and Buck Boulevard for the school bus isn’t safe since Buck Boulevard doesn’t have a shoulder, nor should this be a long-term option, Karch said.
Citing examples of flooding on Doe Lane that have happened in the past, Karch said historically the street’s flooding hasn’t receded for almost three months. She said the flooding that happened most recently will at least last for three months, if not longer.
“What if this was your road or the road your children lived on?” Karch asked of commissioners. “I need my lawn mowed, but I can’t get my lawn guy through the road to mow the lawn. This is not an acceptable living situation for people on this road.”
Karch proposed that the board find a short-term solution for the current flooding and then look to find a long-term answer to the problem.
“It’s not going anywhere, it’s standing water,” Karch previously said. “There’s about nine houses on our cul-de-sac that are being affected by this, and it’s like we pay property taxes just like everybody else. But waters from rivers go away. This water is not going anywhere.”
Following Karch’s words, Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter agreed that flooding on Doe Lane has been a problem since the subdivision was developed in the 1990s and though he said it wasn’t true that the county has done “nothing,” he said they don’t have a feasible solution yet.
Ledbetter said the county had their engineering department perform a few tests several years ago, which resulted in the recommendation for a drain line to get Doe Lane flood water to a nearby field.
He said that project would cost $500,000 at the time of the estimate.
“This property sits in a basin,” Ledbetter said. “Where the road floods is a low point of 10 acres that is drained there. The engineer estimated one million gallons of water have drained there.”
Though Ledbetter said pumping the water out wasn’t a practical solution, since it would take a large amount of financial and public resources, he did bring up that Doe Lane happens to be on the county’s paving list for the summer.
“It’s a dilemma and has been for years. I understand the frustration,” Ledbetter said, adding that the county would request engineering to determine what kind of elevation of Doe Lane would need to stop frequent flooding.
Ledbetter said the county is working on finding a long-term solution, though he said pumping the water out or transferring it to the neighboring field wouldn’t be short-term options.
Also in the commissioner meeting, the board approved to renew a contract with AT&T for their Servicing and Provider agreement.
Ledbetter said the county’s contract with AT&T expired a couple of months ago and he only recently found out that they county has been paying an increased rate. Renewing the contract will get the county down to the original rates without being retroactive, according to Ledbetter.
A first reading was held for an ordinance for a “broadband ready community,” which would provide broadband to county residents who didn’t already have access to the service.
The board also approved to declare surplus property for an auction to be held today at the Calhoun Stockyard, including vehicles, mechanical equipment and tools.