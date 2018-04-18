At the most recent meeting of the Resaca Town Council, it was announced that the Ingle House vote should happen in the May meeting, according to Brandon Bowen, attorney for the Town of Resaca. Bowen discussed different options concerning the sale of the Ingle House with Town Council during the work session on Tuesday; some of those options included not allowing it to be subdivided for structures like a subdivision or apartments.
“We want it to be a part of our community, but we don’t want to maintain it,” said Michael Austin, a member of the Town Council said.
Bowen said he’d get the bid proposal together and the council should consider hosting an open house for interested bidders, but the entire process could take two months.
Built in the late 1800’s, the Town purchased the home after it went into foreclosure in 2009 for $150,000. Mayor Sam Allen said the town spent close to $150,000 on renovating the structure, hoping to rent it out for events, but response has been lukewarm and Resaca is losing money. The house was recently appraised at $250,000.
In other Resaca news:
The council announced that October 20 would be the town’s Fall Festival and would include a raffle, bouncy-houses and local singers.
The next meeting of the Resaca Town Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 8, 2018.