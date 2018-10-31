The Resaca Town Council has approved a request for more funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for their sewer project, after bids for the work came in at $1 million more than originally offered by the USDA.
On Monday night, the mayor and council members met to discuss this request. The bids that the town received for the project were significantly higher than the original budget, said town attorney Brandon Bowen.
According to Mayor Samuel Allen, the USDA had proposed to offer Resaca around $2.5 million for the project, with around $1.6 million being a grant and the remaining amount a loan. However, the bids for the sewer project exceed the total amount of money offered by about $1 million, said Bowen.
The sewer project is an attempt to bring sewer systems to Resaca for which the town has partnered with the USDA for financing, said Bowen.
“We put it out for bid and as everything has gotten more expensive over time, the bidding came back higher than what we had originally planned,” Bowen said. “The USDA has already said there is money there to increase the loan to cover it but we have to pay that back through sewer fees.”
Bowen proposed that the USDA provide more money in the form of grants – rather than loans – to cover the bids. The hope is that the town can get some or all of the additional amount covered in grants, Bowen said, so loans don’t affect town sewer rates.
The motion to approve letters requesting more money was approved by the council and letters to USDA officials were signed by the mayor and council members at the meeting. Bowen said the letters would be sent to the USDA within the week.