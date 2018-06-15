The Town of Resaca is considering contracting with a fine recovery service in order to recoup $97,000 in unpaid fines. The amount stems from 2014 until present.
“Gordon County uses GMA,” said Kelly Shaw, the town clerk explained. “GMA adds their fee to the top of the fine, so it won’t cost us anything.”
She added that many fines are from out of state travelers and while they notify the Department of Driver Services and take out warrants, it hasn’t helped.
Brandon L. Bowen, town attorney, said he would do more research in using a fine collection agency and report back to the council at the next meeting.
“Even if we only get some back, it’s more than we’ve been getting,” Mayor Sam Allen said.
In other Resaca news:
The next city council will be July 10, with a work session at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Bids for the purchase of the Ingle House will be opened at the regular meeting in July. Bowen added that if the bids did not meet what the city was looking for, they were under no obligation to accept a bid. He also said that laws changed slightly during the process, allowing cities to use a realtor to handle the bid process, which could be an option if none of the bids are accepted.
The next meeting of the Town of Resaca will be held on Tuesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at Resaca Town Hall.