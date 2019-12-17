Deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office arrested a Resaca man on Monday who is accused of repeatedly molesting a child in his care.
According to GCSO and jail records, Lloyd Mikel Pelt Jr., 40, of 1638 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
The incident was initially reported by the victim to a school social worker in Murray County, and Murray County Sheriff's Office officials contacted Gordon County law enforcement on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The victim told authorities that Pelt pushed her down on a bed and attempted to touch her private parts. She also said that Pelt had done that on multiple occasions between Nov. 3 and December 3.
The Department of Family and Children Services also completed a report related to the events.