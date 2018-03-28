Resaca looks into track expansion

The Town of Resaca is working to ease the frustration of residents who have to wait, sometimes hours, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Georgia Highway 136 where CSX often stops trains.
“We are wanting to get this resolved,” Resaca Mayor Sam Allen said at Tuesday’s meeting. He added he would be in touch with CSX about extending the sidetrack in Resaca to accommodate the longer trains without blocking the intersection.
Ken Padgett, local historian, said he is working with the Historic Preservation Society, Gordon County, and Trust Republic Land, who owns the property that the county would need to extend the track. The trust owns Chitwood Farm, where the Battle of Resaca is held. The portion of the land needed would not have an impact on the Battle, held every year, he said.
“But their job is to preserve historic lands,” said Padgett, adding that he hoped a resolution could be reached. “It would alleviate some problems in the community.”
Padgett said the proposal is for an additional 3,000 feet of track, which would allow more trains to stop without blocking the intersection.
“You used to be able to plan around the train stopping, but it’s getting so frequent that you can’t do that,” Allen said.
In other news, the Town updated the progress of the sewage expansion.
“We are getting close to having all the easements required to put it in,” Allen said. “Hopefully by the next meeting, we will have those and can get started.”
The Council agreed to table the possible selling of the Ingle House, with Allen adding they had not had time to review the opinions of the residents and the information on what is involved in possibly selling the property.
The Council voted to donate $2,000 to the Battle of Resaca. The Battle will be held May 19-21 at Chitwood Farm.
The next meeting of the Resaca Town Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at Resaca Town Hall.