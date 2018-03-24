Resaca Confederate Cemetery Park Day volunteer event scheduled for Saturday, April 7

The Resaca Confederate Cemetery, located in Resaca, seeks volunteers for Park Day. On Saturday, April 7, 2018, beginning at 8 a.m., history buffs, community leaders and preservationists will aid in the maintenance and restoration of numerous sites as part of Park Day, the Civil War Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event.
Thousands of volunteers across the country will participate as Park Day celebrates its largest year ever with more than 155 historic sites in 32 states.
In Resaca, The General Stand Watie Camp #915 Sons of Confederate Veterans will host a Park Day event beginning at 8 a.m. Needs include volunteers to help clean-up the cemetery- please bring rakes, weed eaters and leaf blowers. A local historian will also be available to describe the park’s significance.
For more information about Park Day at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery, please contact John Biddy by phone at 706-625-7574 or by e-mail at johnbiddy@bellsouth.net.
The Civil War Trust is a national nonprofit land preservation organization devoted to the protection of America’s hallowed battlegrounds. It saves the battlefields of the Civil War, the Revolutionary War and War of 1812, and educates the public about their importance in forging the nation we are today. To date, the Trust has preserved more than 48,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states. Learn more at Civilwar.org.
For more information on The General Stand Watie Camp #915 Sons of Confederate Veterans, visit www.scv915.com
For more information and a complete list of participating Park Day sites, visit Civilwar.org/parkday. Volunteers can participate in Park Day online using #ParkDay2018.