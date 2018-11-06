Georgia Republican legislators were carried to victory by Gordon County voters in Tuesday's general election, as state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, state Sen. Chuck Payne, state Rep. John Meadows and state Rep. Rick Jasperse each beat out their Democratic challengers to earn another term.
Hufstetler, R-Rome, brought in 75.79 percent -- 42,379 -- of the vote to Democrat Evan Ross' 24.21 percent -- 13,539 -- in the race for the District 52 Senate seat, which covers Gordon, Floyd, Bartow and Chattooga counties. Gordon County voters cast 8,007 votes for Hufstetler to the 2,162 in Ross' favor.
Payne brought in 79.67 percent -- 39,550 -- of the vote for the District 54 Senate seat, which includes, Murray, Whitfield, Gordon and Pickens counties, while Democrat Michael Morgan had 20.33 percent -- 10,095. Payne received 6,229 votes out of Gordon County to Morgan's 950.
In the race for the District 5 House seat, which includes Gordon and Murray counties, Meadows, R-Calhoun, received 81.59 percent -- 12,897 -- of the vote to Democrat Brian Rosser's 14.05 percent -- 2,910. Meadows received 11,724 votes from Gordon County voters while Rosser had 2,728.
Jasperse, R-Jasper, took the District 11 House race with 85.95 percent -- 17,804 -- of the vote to Democratic challenger Lee Shiver's 14.05 percent -- 2,910. Gordon County voters cast 2,500 votes for Jasperse and 382 for Shiver. District 11 includes Pickens, Gordon and Murray counties.
Overall, voter turnout in Gordon County was 59.25 percent, according to the Board of Elections and Voter Registration, with 17,826 voters hitting the polls.
There was a total of 8,595 voters who voted early or voted by mail as of the last day of early voting on Friday. Statewide the number of ballots cast early or by mail was 2,071,830.