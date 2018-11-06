Stewart won the election by 8,647 votes. A total of 82.93 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of Stewart, while her opponent Democrat Allen Dutch received 17.04 percent of votes. There were 10,883 who voted for Stewart and 2,236 who voted for Dutch.
“I feel really good with the results,” Stewart said, adding that she was impressed by the phenomenal voter turn out this year.
Gordon County’s overwhelmingly Republican votes reflected the conservative values and priorities of local people, she said.
Stewart was appreciative of the county electing her and the already existing programs dedicated to putting children first. She credits the teachers, parents, family, friends and the board of education for the success of her campaign.
“Thank you Gordon County for your vote of confidence,” Stewart said following the official Gordon County election results. “I pledge to always put children first.”
Dutch was not pleased with his defeat, but was thankful for the people who did vote for him.
“Two thousand votes don’t even begin to make a dent,” Dutch said, “but it was nice to meet a lot of new people during the process.”
He said during his time campaigning he was able to offer a bit of hope to citizens with liberal ideals who didn’t know they had someone to represent them. Some people he met didn’t even know a Democratic Party existed, he said.
“A lot of political seats in Gordon County go unchallenged,” Dutch said, but he said he was still very thankful for everyone who supported him. “And congratulations to Dana Stewart.”
A school board member’s responsibilities include policy-making, budget approval, evaluation of the superintendent, and other duties as prescribed by law, according to the Gordon County Board of Education. The board’s website explains how board members are elected to four-year terms on a staggered two-year election cycle. In 2018, there were three seats up for election: posts 3, 5 and 7. Stewart was the only one running against an opponent.
In the BOE Post 5 race, local businessman Kacee Smith (R) received 1624 votes (57%), defeating longtime board member Nan Barnette (R), who received 1225 votes (43%).
Kacee Smith did not have a challenger in the Post 5 race after defeating longtime board member Nan Barnette in the Republican primary election in May. He will join the board at the start of next year.
Charlie Walraven was also unopposed in the general election, as was the case in the Republican primary as well. He will serve another four-year term.