Republican incumbent Chad Steward was elected to another four-year term on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday's general election, carrying 82.11 percent of the vote to beat out Democratic challenger Arthene Bressler.
Steward received 14,199 votes to Bressler's 3,038. The District 2 seat was the only County Commission seat where the incumbent faced a challenger in the General Election. County Commission Chair Becky Hood, a Republican, was unopposed for the District 4 seat, as was the case in the Republican primary in May.
Steward was not available for comment Tuesday night.
Bressler, a retired psychologist who moved to Calhoun from Norcross six years ago, was not surprised by the results of the election, she said. However, she is taking her experience and looking toward the future.
"I think it was a really good experience," she said. "I'm gonna be around. I'm still going to be an advocate for change."
She was driven to run for the County Commission due to "too many people sitting in the same seat for too long," she said.
"As far as the win or lose thing, the information did get out to people," Bressler said. "I think it was time to get the word out and say we could do better. I think letting people know that change is inevitable, sometimes we have to move forward with new people with a new vision."
Though Bressler said she never saw herself running for public office, she grew up in a family which encouraged involvement in politics and the questions surrounding it.
"Now I would say I should have done it a long time ago," she said.
"The lesson I learned is democracy is still alive, we just have to watch how its applied."
She condemned the "tribal belief system" that has infiltrated our politics, speaking to the dangers of an ideology "that's never willing to change."
Bressler said the so-called "Blue Wave" of Democrats challenging Republicans is not going away.
"This is just the beginning, we will see more of these efforts going forward," she said.