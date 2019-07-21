A standoff with Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies ended Sunday morning when a resident took her own life, according to reports.
Deputies were called to a residence on Thor Avenue at about 8 a.m. Sunday in response to a woman outside her home threatening suicide. Reports say first responders found a 59-year-old woman on the front porch of a home armed with a large caliber revolver.
During the confrontation that followed the woman alternated between pointing the gun at herself, her spouse and at least one time at deputies.
Deputies managed to get the spouse off of the porch and out of arm's way, but the woman shot herself and was later pronounced dead by the coroner.