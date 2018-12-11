A woman was arrested in Gordon County on Saturday after being connected to a “property damage spree” in Adairsville, police say.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Seville King, of 117 Hill St. in Adairsville, was arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday. She is charged with three counts of theft by taking and two counts of criminal trespass. She remained in Bartow County Jail pending a $7,500 bond.
Adairsville police began investigating what appeared to be a string of property damage incidents at several residences around the city on Saturday morning. Included in the incidents were busted windows, painted vehicles and broken flow pots. Satellite TV wires at some homes were pulled from exterior walls, and in another case, a rocking chair was stolen and painted. Also, a vehicle was stolen from a home and driven to another area of town and left.
Police determined, through witness interviews, the incidents happened over a short period of time and were the work of one person. After working the case into the afternoon, police centered in on King as their suspect. She was found in Gordon County and taken into custody.