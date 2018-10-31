The Calhoun Police Department is investigating the death of a Calhoun woman’s dog, who she claims was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
On Oct. 22, police were called out to an apartment on Clara Way when a Calhoun woman accused her ex-boyfriend of trespassing and killing her dog. She had returned to her house after work and found her dog dead in the kitchen.
Upon further investigation, the dog was found to have marks on its neck that might indicate strangling and blood in its mouth.
No arrest had been made as of this week.