Two Cartersville men were arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fleeing an officer and obstruction of law enforcement; one charged with possession of large amounts of marijuana.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
On Saturday, Amaris D. Ellis, 25, of Cartersville, was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement, attempting to elude an officer, improper tag, interference with government property, criminal trespass and no insurance. Byron Ray Davis II, 24, also of Cartersville was arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement.
Around 7 p.m., an officer was stationed at a safety checkpoint at the intersection of McDaniel Station Road and Recreation Drive. When the officer smelled marijuana coming from a maroon Hyundai stopped at the checkpoint, Ellis, who was driving, said he had smoked in the car hours prior.
Ellis was asked to pull aside for further inspection, at which point he accelerated and tried to flee from the officer. Ellis was estimated to be speeding at least 20 mph over the posted limit.
The officer got in his car and turned on his blue lights. Ellis did not stop, turned off his headlights and drove down a walking path. Ellis tried to drive through grass to escape, but drove into a ditch at which point the air bags of the car deployed.
The officer pulled up beside the disabled car, but Ellis was already out of the car. He grabbed a white bag from the trunk and began running toward a nearby creek. The officer chased Ellis with his PhaZZer turned on and ordered him to stop, but Ellis continued to flee. After he realized he couldn’t cross the creek due to the water depth, he complied with the officer’s commands.
Ellis was placed under arrest, and the white bag was retrieved, which was found to contain new clothes and black ash later identified as marijuana. The officer searched the car and found a license and Social Security card belonging to Davis, who was a passenger in the car. Davis was no longer at the scene.
Ellis was taken to the Gordon County Jail, and upon further inspection, the his car was found to have a large amount of compressed marijuana. The officer was unable to weigh the amount of marijuana because the police department’s scale did not register that high.
Davis was found later walking down South Wall Street. He was arrested and transported to the Gordon County Jail.
Ellis and Davis both remained in jail pending bond.